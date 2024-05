For those who missed out last night, the Northern Lights will be visible across Ireland again this evening Saturday

The celestial light show was visible across the country last night Friday after the most powerful solar storm in more than two decades.

Many people in County Wexford and across the country shared images of the spectacle on social media which was at its height around midnight

Our photo of the aurora borealis was taken by Jer O’Mahony in Wellingtonbridge

