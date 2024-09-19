Body has been recovered in Wexford following multi agency search

A body has been recovered this afternoon following a multi agency search operation in Wexford.

The Rescue 117 helicopter, Gardaí and the Civil Defence were involved in the operation last night (Wednesday) in the coastal area between Curracloe and Raven Nature Reserve.

The area was cordoned off while the search commenced last night and motorists were diverted. The search was then called off and resumed again this morning.

The alarm was raised yesterday when a man in his 50s failed to show up for work.

His car was later found in a carpark at the Raven Nature Reserve prompting the search in the area.

A Garda investigation will follow.

