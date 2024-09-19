Trees for Wexford Campaign now open

Voluntary community groups, residents associations and schools can now apply for trees and hedging under the Trees for Wexford Campaign
Wexford County Council has a limited supply of trees / hedging for distribution under this scheme.
Your group can apply for one of the following options:
• Maximum of 6 trees
• Maximum of 200 hedging
• Maximum of 200 of any combination of hedging / native hedgerow plants/ whips/ saplings
For more details on the scheme & for online Applications only you can visit https://customerservice.wexfordcoco.ie/service/Online_Tree_Applications