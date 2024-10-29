BREAKING: Man (40s) and Woman (30s) charged following discovery of body at Carrigfoyle Quarry

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s have been charged following the discovery of a body at Carrigfoyle Quarry on Forth Mountain on Sunday.

They are both due to appear before a special sitting of Wexford District Court this morning (Tuesday).

The remains of 27-year old Stephen Ring were removed to Waterford University Hospital yesterday, where a post-mortem examination has since been completed by State Pathologist Sally Ann Collis, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

The scene at Carrigfoyle Quarry remains sealed off this morning, as a garda technical examination of the area continues.

