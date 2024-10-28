Family of missing Wexford man Brandon Roche appeal for volunteers to assist in search

The family of the young Wexford town man who has been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning, have appealed for volunteers in the search for his body.

The man has been named as Brandon Roche.

The 20-year-old was reportedly seen entering the water on Wexford Quay in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a statement to South East Radio this afternoon (Monday), Brandon’s cousin Keith Murphy made the following appeal:

“The first thing I suppose is the family would like to wish their serious gratitude for all the kind words and support that’s been offered over the weekend. It’s been a difficult few days, as you can imagine. Unfortunately, the time has come for us to expand the search for Brandon. We’re just seeking help from the community. So, if anybody over the next coming days have any time to offer, we will be conducting searches along the coastline, and we’d be grateful for anybody who can participate.

The family have set up a volunteers WhatsApp group which can be accessed by clicking HERE, should you wish to join them in the search for Brandon.

