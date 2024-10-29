Search for missing Wexford man Brandon Roche enters its third day

The Coast Guard Helicopter is once again surveying the waters of Wexford Harbour this afternoon (Tuesday), as the search for the missing Wexford town man Brandon Roche continues.

Scores of volunteers are also lining the quay front and various spots along the Harbour, following an appeal from the missing 20-year-old’s family on social media yesterday (Monday).

Brandon was last seen in Wexford in the early hours of Sunday morning, before entering the water.

Speaking to South East Radio, Elaine, a family member of Brandon’s, made this appeal:

Slaney Search and Rescue are also assisting in the search for Brandon.

Their chairman Shane O’Connor told Alan Corcoran about their search efforts on the Morning Mix:

