Brendan Howlin calls for alliance of like minded parties

Labour would like to see a grouping of like minded parties come together for the upcoming general election

That’s the stated view of their veteran Wexford TD Brendan Howlin

He told Alan Corcoran on South East Radio’s Morning Mix programme that there is space to be filled by parties of the centre left and the time is now right to do that

He singled out the Social Democrats and the Greens as parties Labour could work on policies and agendas with

Brendan Howlin said there is a political space to be filled given the explosion in people who voted for independent candidates

He says if properly put together the alliance of centre left parties could command up to twenty per cent of the vote

