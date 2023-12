Coimisiún na Meán have clarified they do not have any outstanding complaints regarding South East Radio.

The clarification comes following claims that Wexford GAA had lodged a complaint against the broadcaster.

The Irish regulator for broadcasters and online media say they did receive correspondence from Wexford GAA but further confirmation as to whether they wished to proceed with the matter was not given.

Wexford GAA now have now requested and expect that they adjudicate on their complaint.

