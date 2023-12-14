Man arrested in relation to cannabis seizure in Rosslare has been released

The man arrested in connection with the cannabis seizure with an estimated value of over €4,000,000 has been released without charge.

Revenue officers seized approximately 200kgs of herbal cannabis and 30kgs of cannabis resin at Rosslare Europort on Tuesday.

The illicit drugs, with an approximate value of €4,190,440, were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

A man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Wexford.

Garda issued the following statement this evening:

“The man in his 30s arrested by Gardaí following the seizure of cannabis herb and resin with an estimated value of over €4,000,000 by Revenue Customs at Rosslare Europort on Tuesday 12th December 2023, has been released without charge.

A file will now be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.”

Related