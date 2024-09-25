Budget 2025 Funding Urged for Dementia-Specific Day Care Services in Wexford

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is calling on the Government to maintain moment in funding dementia support and services in Budget 2025 by funding much-needed dementia-specific Day Care Services in Wexford.

The need has been identified for a new day care centre in Enniscorthy, Wexford – but this is pending funding being allocated from the Government in Budget 2025 taking place on October 1st.

In June, The ASI called on the Government to invest €5.5 million in dementia supports and services to address inequity of access across the country. The recommendations are contained in The ASI’s Pre-Budget Submission 2025; Equal Dementia Supports, Building on Momentum in 2025.

The ASI’s submission asks Government to build on the momentum of the past four years with an investment of €5.5m, alongside tangible policy solutions to address:

Ongoing geographical inequity in dementia services and supports (including Day Care, Day Care at Home, Weekend Activity Clubs, Dementia Advisers, Clinical Nurse Specialists in Dementia)

Financial struggles of family carers

Mental health needs of people living with dementia and those who care and support them

A sustainable dementia workforce

Support for Irish dementia research.

The ASI is seeking an increase in funding for Dementia Specific Day Care at Home Services by €1,000,000 in Budget 2025 to expand the reach of the services across all areas across the country.

Day Care at Home meets an urgent unmet need for people with dementia and their families by providing variety, stimulation, and personalised enjoyable activities. It delivers quality psycho-social support by providing person-centred activities in block hours.

The allocation of €480,500 made available in Budget 2024 has enabled The ASI to introduce Day Care at Home to new areas which had the most urgent need. This, in addition to €1.7m already in place, will be spent in 2024. The demand for this service continues to rise and there is need to increase service provision and introduce it to new areas.

The ASI delivered 78,125 hours of dementia-specific Day Care at Home delivered in 2023.

The delivery of an additional 645 hours of Day Care at Home per week across Ireland, equating to 32,250 hours of care annually (based on 50 weeks of provision). This will enable The ASI to provide Day Care at Home to 230 more people with dementia per week across the country.

In addition, the ASI is calling on the Government to invest €600,000 in the expansion of Day Centres outside major cities.

The ASI’s Day Centres provide dementia-specific, person-centred care to meet the needs of the person with dementia in a warm, welcoming, safe environment while providing support and cognitive stimulation. The centres offer the opportunity to interact and socialise with others, fun and entertainment and give much-needed respite to family carers.

Further investment in dementia-specific Day Centres is essential to support people with dementia, at different stages of their journey, to remain at home in their communities and to provide respite to family carers. There are currently 53 Day Centres in operation across the Republic of Ireland and in 2023 The ASI had just over 63,000 attendances which equates to 1,939 people.

The ASI’s Head of Operations and Community Engagement, Siobhán O’Connor said:

“There has been enhanced investment in dementia supports from the Government over the last number of years – however, there is a need to keep pace with demand. The ASI is asking the Government to build on the momentum of the last few years with increased funding for Day Care services and Day Care at Home to support, reach and help as many people impacted by dementia in our communities as possible.

“An independent evaluation of the Day Care at Home service highlights that the service enhances well-being and improves the everyday lived experience of both people with dementia and their carers. It provides a unique level of flexibility and continuity of care and can help to delay and even avoid admission to long-term care by creating a more sustainable family care situation. Not only is this important from an economic perspective, it aligns with the wishes of most people living with dementia and many family carers – which is to care for their loved one at home for as long as possible.

“In addition, a further Government investment will enable The ASI to expand Day Care services, providing much-needed support, to people affected by dementia. An independent evaluation of the role and contribution of dementia-specific day centres states the service is highly valued by people with dementia and their families. There are a range of benefits including the opportunity to socialise, develop friendships, partake in physical activity, retain abilities and skills, enjoy a nutritious meal with others, and respite for family carers.

The ASI’s Head of Advocacy, Research and Public Affairs, Cormac Cahill said:

“In Ireland, 63% of people with dementia live at home in their communities and as the prevalence of dementia in Ireland continues to rise, the gap between services and need widens. There is not equitable access to dementia services and supports across Ireland and there is a pressing need to address this in Budget 2025.

“We appreciate the support from this Government, particularly Minister Mary Butler and her continued understanding and funding of much-needed dementia services and the support of the All-Party Oireachtas Group on Dementia. This support has led to considerable improvement in the level of dementia supports in Ireland. However, given the rising need and the immense challenges faced by people impacted by dementia, extra funding in Budget 2025 is required to build on the investment in recent years and help to address these challenges.”

Summary of submission details

In Budget 2025, The ASI is calling on the Irish Government to invest €5.5m to include:

€1m for Dementia Specific Day Care at Home Services by to bring the service to 250 more families

€600,000 to expand Day Centres outside of major cities

€300,000 year on year for Weekend and Activity Clubs for people with Young Onset Dementia

€1.8m in 22 Clinical Nurse Specialist in Dementia Roles in acute settings

€608,000 in eight new Dementia Adviser Roles and three new Regional Leads

€1m in Dementia Research Network Ireland

€59,000 to support people affected by dementia to participate in quality dementia research.

€62,000 to develop a framework for a dementia-specific counselling service.

The organisation is also recommending:

Increase the Carers Allowance to €325

Make the Carers Allowance a Qualifying Payment for the Fuel Allowance

Rollout a National Dementia Registry to ensure accurate and responsive service planning

Ensure Pay Parity for Section 39 organisations who provide vital dementia services and standardise rates of pay for critical Home Care Workers

The ASI’s Submission Equal Dementia Supports, Building on Momentum in 2025 can be downloaded at this link: Alzheimer.ie The campaign can be supported online at #EqualDementiaSupports #Budget2025.

