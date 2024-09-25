Gardaí appeal for witnesses following a hammer attack at a woman’s home in Wexford Town

Gardaí are investigating a serious incident that occured on King Street in Wexford Town in the early hours of Friday (20th September) Morning.

Two men wearing balaclavas made their way into a woman’s home and threatened her with a hammer.

The men demanded money and took a small amount of cash, jewelry, cigarettes and tobacco.

Sergeant Niall Maher made an appeal for witnesses when speaking to South East Radio News yesterday and asked for anyone with information to contact Wexford Gardaí.

The incident occured between 5am and 6am last Friday.

The woman who lives at the property was home alone at the time of the attack and is said to have sustained some non serious injuries.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

