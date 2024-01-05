Bus link to service emergency accommodation in Enniscorthy

There were calls for a bus service to and from newly established emergency accommodation in Enniscorthy.

The former Moyne Nursing Home provides 28 emergency accommodation beds for families and is based six kilometres outside of the town.

Councillor Jackser Owens led requests for the Council to provide a local link service that he said is badly needed.

Today Mr. Owens has confirmed that a service is to be put in place from next week.

The service will run on Mondays and Fridays at 10.30am from the accommodation and a return service will run back at 12.30pm.

Related