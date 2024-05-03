Gardaí are again appealing for information following a fatal traffic incident last week – where a Wexford father was killed.

Shortly before 11 pm on Wednesday, April 24th, Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to a road traffic incident on a local road between Rathoe and Ballon at Sandbrook in Carlow, involving a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist, in his 30s, named locally as Tom Connors from Bunclody was pronounced dead at the scene. The car involved was found burnt out at the location, and the occupants of the car failed to remain at the scene.

All aspects of this incident are currently under investigation, led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) from the incident room at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to witnesses or individuals possessing video footage, including dashcam recordings, depicting a dark grey Volkswagen Passat CC or a black Honda CBR motorbike in the vicinity of Carlow town, Ballon, Rathoe, and Ballykealey on the 23rd and 24th of April 2024.

Additionally, investigators are urging any taxi drivers or other motorists who may have picked up or noticed individuals walking in the Sandbrook area of Ballon, Carlow, after 10:30 pm and into the early hours of the morning on the 24th/25th of April 2024 to come forward with any information they may have.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

