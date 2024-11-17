Call For Safer Communities In Rural Wexford

A former politician and now ambassador for Age Friendly Wexford Tony Dempsey is calling on what ever Government holds power after the General Election to end rural isolation.

Mister Dempsey was responding to calls for a commissioner for older people.

He maintains there are enough organisations catering for the elderly and what is really needed is combating loneliness and creating safer communities in rural Wexford.

Tony Dempsey says many Garda stations were closed in recent years and that needs to change in places like Davidstown, Barntown and Kilmore to name but a few.

