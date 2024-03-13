Calling all Wexford hosts!

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024, the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and language events, takes place in Wexford Town from the 4th to 11th August. Before the official launch, the Fleadh Executive Committee calls on the people of Wexford to extend a warm welcome to visitors and performers by renting any vacant rooms or houses they may have available.

As Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann head to the sunny southeast, over half a million visitors are expected to visit the county this August to marvel at the very best of Irish traditional music and culture. With over 500,000 people expected to attend the week-long celebrations, the Fleadh Executive Committee are reaching out to Wexford homeowners who can offer a variety of accommodations to rent, including a spare room or a holiday home not in use. Those interested in providing property or rooms to visitors can register their accommodation at http://fleadhcheoil.ie

Cathaoirleach of the Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee, Eddie Taaffe, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to Wexford this summer. We are calling on locals to get involved in all aspects of the event, but accommodation is one area where we need help. If you have a space that could be used as a rental, we ask you to please register it for rent on our website. Help us showcase our legendary Wexford hospitality by opening your doors and offering a warm welcome to Fleadh festival goers!”

For more information and to register your accommodation for the Wexford Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024, visit fleadhcheoil.ie.

