St. Patrick’s Day parades across County Wexford 2024

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets in County Wexford for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parades.

Wexford’s purple and gold regalia will change to Green on Sunday to celebrate our National Saint.

From the smallest parade in Curragraigue to our own Fleadh-Inspired Wexford town, there is something for everyone on our national holiday.

Here are the times that the parades will commence:

Wexford Town:

This year’s parade will get under way at 10.30 a.m. taking the routine route from Trinity Street, right down to Redmond Square.

Being mindful of catering for people with sensory issues, the organisers have also allocated an area towards the end of the parade route at Redmond Square as a “quiet zone”.

Carrig on Bannow:

St Patrick’s Day big parade, which will take centre stage in the village will start at 2 p.m.

Enniscorthy:

This year’s Enniscorthy St Patrick’s Day Parade will commence at 3pm starting at Shannon Chapel marching down the Shannon and through Templeshannon, along Shannon Quay to the Seamus Rafter Bridge, through Abbey Square and over Mill Park Road, up Friary Hill, turning left onto Court Street and turning right up Hospital Lane onto Lymington Road.

Bunclody:

The Bunclody parade begins at 10.35 a.m. those taking part will gather outside O’Reilly’s Super Valu from 9.15 a.m. before the parade officially sets out later on.

Kiltealy:

The Kiltealy parade will begin from 1 p.m from Kiltealy Hall

Harrow:

The parade in the Harrow will also start at 1 p.m.

Curragraigue:

The self-styled “smallest, shortest and least well-known parade in the county” is now into its seventh year with organisers confirming it will start at 11 a.m.

New Ross:

The 2024 St Patrick’s Day parade in New Ross takes place at 2 p.m

The parade will commence at 2 p.m. from the Irishtown and will conclude on the Quay just after the visitor centre at the Dunbrody.

There will be a quiet area again this year at the Youth Centre. All music and noise will be restricted from the roundabout at the top of Mary Street at the Mount Carmel Convent gates until the parade passes Árd na Gréine going towards the 3 Bullet Gate.

Clonroche:

The Clonroche St Patrick’s Day parade takes place at 2 p.m., bringing a riot of colour to the close knit community.

Participants and groups and businesses with floats are asked to meet at Clonroche Mill beforehand at 1 p.m.

Fethard on Sea:

The Fethard on Sea St Patrick’s Day Parade takes place from 1 p.m. in the village with local sporting legend Seamus Wall chosen as the grand marshal.

Gorey:

Gorey St Patrick’s Day Parade is set to take place at 3p.m.

This year, the parade will follow its traditional route, marshalling in Creagh before heading towards the Carnew Road, past the monument, through McCurtain Street, Main Street and Esmonde Street.

Coolgreany:

The parade will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual, gathering in the lower street from 11.30a.m. and kicking off at 12 midday.

Carnew:

The parade will start at Kenny’s Corner at the top of the town at 12.30p.m. and continue on to St Brigid’s Hall.

