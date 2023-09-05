Call for action to clean up Enniscorthy promenade

An Enniscorthy councillor is calling for action to clean up the town’s promenade.

Independent Councillor Jackser Owens says many people who use the promenade every day say the area has been neglected in recent times with little or no clean up being undertaken leading to overgrowth.

Speaking to South East Radio News this morning Councillor Owens says he walked the prom himself earlier today and saw nettles on benches and pathways being too narrow for people to walk. He is calling on Wexford County Council to take action.