Calling Wexford Composers!

Wexford composers, singers, and writers are invited to submit original songs in Irish for the 2025 Pan Celtic International Festival.

The competition, akin to the Eurovision for Celtic nations, will take place at Carlow’s George Bernard Shaw Theatre on January 25, 2025.

Entries must be submitted by December 30, with the winner receiving a €1,000 prize and advancing to compete against representatives from the other Celtic nations.

The festival will feature a variety of events, including singing, dance, storytelling, and lectures.

The overall winner will also receive €1,500 and the international trophy in April.

Entries can be submitted as mp3 recordings to pancelticcarlow@gmail.com by the deadline.

Full details and rules are available at www.panceltic.ie.

Related