Wexford Order of Malta members honoured for extraordinary contributions

The Wexford branch of the Order of Malta recently marked its 60th anniversary of providing life-saving services to the local community.

Two members of the branch were recently honored for their extraordinary contributions.

Joanne Saunsbury was awarded the Cross of Merit pro Merito Melitensi, one of the highest accolades within the Order, for her heroic actions during the 2017 Westminster Bridge terrorist attack. While on a tour bus in London, Joanne responded to the urgent call for first aiders during the attack, despite the ongoing danger and gunfire. She rushed to the aid of a critically injured man, performing CPR to resuscitate him, and later credited her life-saving actions to the training she received with the Order of Malta in Wexford.

In addition, Vol. John Beary from the Order of Malta’s Wexford Ambulance Corps was presented with a National Special Achievement Award at the National Garda Youth Awards. John was recognized for his remarkable involvement in community groups, as well as his personal journey of overcoming the challenges of Melas Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects vital systems in the body. Despite his health struggles, John has remained dedicated to the Order of Malta, maintaining emergency vehicles and volunteering at national events. His commitment to his community, as well as his courage in facing his own health issues, was celebrated at the awards.

Both Joanne and John’s stories serve as powerful examples of the impact of first aid training and community service. Their bravery, selflessness, and dedication are inspiring, reflecting the core values of the Order of Malta.

