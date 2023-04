Overcrowding at St Patricks Special School in Enniscorthy is causing serious concerns amongst Parents & Students

Thats according to Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe who has raised the issue with the Minister of Education Norma Foley

Despite opening just 2 years ago Mr Kehoe is asking for funds to build a new extension to meet the evergrowing school population

The problem has gone so far that the nearby Gaelscoil is being used to accomodate students.