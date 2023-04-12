Wexford General Hospital ‘Moving in Right Direction’

From today ambulances will start to go to Wexford General Hospital on a more frequent basis.

That’s according to Paramedic and local councillor Ger Carthy who says that depending on the criteria of the patient they will be brought to Wexford General more and more starting from this morning.

The Emergency Department in the hospital remains closed for now but an Acute Medical Assessment Unit, Minor Injury Unit and Paediatric Assessment Unit are on site.

Speaking to Alan on Morning Mix Councillor Carthy says we’re moving in the right direction.