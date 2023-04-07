Courtown RNLI rescues dog

Courtown RNLI rescued a dog yesterday afternoon after it got separated from its owner and got stuck on rocks below Ardamine Church.

The volunteer crew were requested by the Irish Coast Guard to launch their inshore lifeboat at approximately 2pm and launched shortly after at 2.10pm with helm Robbie Ireton and crew members Peter Browne and Amy Dowdall onboard. They arrived on scene at 2.14pm and observed that Courtown Coast Guard’s shore unit were on scene but couldn’t reach the dog due to the steep rocky terrain.

The conditions were favourable at the time with partial cloud and a slight wind.

Having assessed the situation, a decision was made for crew members Peter and Amy to swim ashore and climb up on the rocks and work together to fasten a harness around the large dog. Due to its size and the fact the rocks were slippery, this proved challenging and the crew had to work to carry the dog carefully from rock to rock, until they managed to hand it safely over to the Coast Guard, who then reunited the dog with its relieved owner.

The lifeboat then returned to the station where there was plenty of shore crew to assist with washing the boat and leaving it ready for the next call out.

Speaking following the call out, Jim Murphy, Courtown RNLI Deputy Launching Authority said: ‘This was the first call out of the year and we were delighted to assist in reuniting the dog safe and well with its owner.

We would encourage pet owners to keep their animal on a lead when close to cliff edges, and slippery surfaces. If your pet does go into the water or gets stuck on rocks, don’t attempt a rescue yourself, they will probably get out themselves. If you are worried and need help, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’