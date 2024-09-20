Lee Chin & Rory O’Connor receive All Star nominations

Two Wexford Hurlers have been nominated for PWC GAA / GPA All star awards.

Lee Chin, Faythe Harriers & Rory O’Connor, St.Martins have both received nominations

All Ireland champions Clare have 14 nominees for the awards, with runners up Cork receiving 10, Limerick 9 and Kilkenny 4.

There are two nominations each for Antrim, Dublin, Wexford and Waterford.

Clare defender Adam Hogan is nominated for Young Hurler of the Year, along with Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill, and Cork’s Eoin Downey.

Clare’s Shane O’Donnell is the frontrunner to be named Hurler of the Year as part of the PWC GAA / GPA All star awards.He’s been shortlisted along with Cork’s Darragh Fitzgibbon and Limerick’s Kyle Hayes.

However, our man Liam Spratt says Lee Chin has been touted as a candidate for Hurler of the year.

Liam said, ” He’s been a beacon of light for Wexford for the last number of years, but especially this year & Rory O’Connor, who bounced back from an injury riddled season in 2023, has really been to the fore as well. But both deserve to be nominated. Wexford’s two outstanding Hurlers this year no doubt”