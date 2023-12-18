The Chief Executive of Wexford GAA has resigned from his position

The CEO of Wexford GAA, Gavin O’Donovan has announced that he is stepping down from his position with effect from the end of January 2024.

In announcing his resignation, Gavin said “I really enjoyed my time working for Wexford GAA and will leave with a heavy heart. My passion is the GAA and the achievements of Wexford GAA and its clubs, both on and off the field, during my time brought immense satisfaction to me in my role.”

Wexford GAA has stated that the organisation will take the opportunity to review operating structures and will commence the process to recruit a replacement as soon as possible.

Related