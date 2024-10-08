A timeline for payments following the budget announcements

The cost-of-living payments package is set to be presented to the Cabinet today, following the measures announced in last week’s budget. This comprehensive support plan includes a series of payments aimed at alleviating financial pressures on households, with most payments scheduled to be made before Christmas.

Electricity Credits

One of the standout feature of this package is the electricity credits. Households will receive two payments of €125 each: the first will be issued on November 1st and the second on January 1st. These credits are designed to help families manage their energy bills during the winter months.

Targeted Social Welfare Payments

In addition to the universal electricity credits, several targeted measures will benefit those on social welfare. Notably, there will be two double payments for welfare recipients, including pensions and job seekers. The first double payment is scheduled for the week of October 28, coinciding with Halloween, while the second will occur in the first week of December.

Here is a timeline of payments:

November 5 : First double child benefit payment.

: First double child benefit payment. December 3 : Second double child benefit payment.

: Second double child benefit payment. Week of November 4 : €400 payment for those receiving Disability Allowance and Blind Pension. €300 lump sum for households on the Fuel Allowance.

: Week of November 11 : €400 Carer’s Support Grant. €200 one-off payment for individuals living alone.

: Week of November 25: €100 payment for each child receiving Child Support

