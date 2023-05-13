Change in Wexford constituency on the cards for next election

Wexford county could be divided in two with two three seat constituencies for the next general election

This is due to the increase in the counties population which now stands at 163 thousand

The constitution says there must be one TD for each 20 to 30 thousand people but does not allow for six seat constituencies

In his submission to the Electoral Commission Dr Adrian Kavanagh from Maynooth University says Wexford along with Tipperary and Donegal have the greatest potential to be split into two three seater constituencies