Christmas gift comes early for members of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland Wexford Clubhouse

A Christmas gift came early for staff and members of the Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABI Ireland) Wexford Clubhouse yesterday, Wednesday 18th December. The group expressed their surprise and immense gratitude on receiving a cheque for €5,000 from Ciarán Donegan, director of IRS Financial Services Limited based in Enniscorthy. The donation was made by Mr Donegan in memory of his father, Michael, and his mother, Ellen, who suffered a stroke during her lifetime.

Natasha Sinnott, Interim Local Services Manager in Wexford, explained the impact that a gift like this will make for the Clubhouse and its members during the year ahead:

“This Clubhouse is a place of belonging – a community – for the 32 survivors of brain injury who access its services and activities on an ongoing basis. Members of the group come here from all parts of Wexford, from all backgrounds, but they have one thing in common: the courage it takes to live each day with the impacts of a brain injury. For these members, the Clubhouse can be a lifeline. It’s a social space, where they can meet others who have walked similar paths to theirs. They engage in group rehabilitation activities that support them in their recovery. They can be themselves, try different things, learn new skills, and – in doing so – make lifelong friends, rebuild their confidence, and begin to regain the independence that they may have lost.

For many, the Clubhouse is the only access they have to community-based rehabilitation after their brain injury. Rehabilitation services in this county are under funded and under resourced. When someone has a brain injury, their life and the lives of their family members are turned upside down overnight. They often face lifelong challenges – many of them hidden. Too often, survivors are discharged from hospital once they are medically stable with no plan for ongoing rehabilitation support to help them and their families adapt and adjust. Some of them, sadly, are misplaced in nursing homes simply because there is no more appropriate alternative available.

This is where we, ABI Ireland, are needed, to close that gap and be the safety net for brain injury survivors.

Our Clubhouse is made possible purely through the support of donors, fundraising activities and grant giving agencies. We could not open our doors without their generosity and belief in the value of the services we provide.

Today’s gift is so welcome. We are incredibly grateful to Ciarán Donegan and IRS Financial Services Ltd. and look forward to sharing the outcomes of the work this donation will make possible in the months ahead.”

Mr Donegan was prompted to contact and support ABI Ireland on foot of its recent general election campaign, which called on candidates to uphold the human rights of brain injury survivors and give them the chance to live the lives they fought so hard for. The campaign was officially launched at the Wexford Clubhouse on Wednesday, November 13th at an event attended by many of those running for election in the county. On the day, candidates had an opportunity to hear first-hand from survivors about their lived experiences, and the benefits of attending the Clubhouse, which is supported by ABI Ireland’s Wexford rehabilitation team. Family members also spoke about how the Clubhouse supports their loved ones to live a full life in their own community.

Mr Donegan hopes that by publicising his donation to the charity, others too may be encouraged to offer their support. Those interested in learning how they can help are invited to visit: https://www.abiireland.ie/how-to-help/donate/

52 people in Ireland suffer a brain injury every day as the result of stroke, falls, assaults, road traffic collisions, or tumours among many other causes. Brain injuries can happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime, often without any warning and with devastating effects for the person and their family. With the right support, at the right time and in the right environment, survivors can return to living more independent, meaningful lives. ABI Ireland provides a range of expert neuro-rehabilitation services for some 1,300 survivors across Ireland as they work to rebuild their lives after brain injury. For more information visit www.abiireland.ie

