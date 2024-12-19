Wexford student among winners of all-Ireland ‘Poetry Aloud’ poetry speaking competition

Ramsgrange Community School student Luke Power has been announced among the winners of the 2024 Poetry Aloud competition, which challenges second-level students across the island of Ireland to recite a prescribed poem from memory.

Organised by the National Library of Ireland (NLI) and Poetry Ireland, in partnership with University College Cork, this year’s competition drew 358 entries from schools across the island. There were 29 finalists in this year’s competition from across 15 counties, from Antrim to Dublin and Wexford.

Luke Power from Ramsgrange Community School has been named as the runner-up of the competition’s junior category and was presented with a Poetry Aloud certificate by the Director of the NLI, Dr. Audrey Whitty.

The competition has been putting poetry to the forefront of students’ minds since 2007. It has three categories: junior, intermediate, and senior. The prescribed poems for this year were Forecast by Geraldine Mitchell (junior category), Counting the Winter Days by Nithy Kasa (intermediate category), Nocturne by Eavan Boland (senior category).

The late poet Seamus Heaney was a supporter of the Poetry Aloud competition, citing the extraordinary way in which it seeks to celebrate the joy of speaking and listening to poetry, as well valuing the North-South dimension to the all-island event.

Dr Audrey Whitty, Director of the National Library of Ireland, commented: “Poetry Aloud is a powerful celebration of spoken word, which brings young people from across the island of Ireland together to breathe fresh life into the work of Ireland’s greatest poets. The competition highlights the enduring power of poetry to move, inspire and unite.”

Liz Kelly, Director of Poetry Ireland, said: “The late Seamus Heaney loved Poetry Aloud, he always said that ‘…it brings poetry into the memory and affections of the young in a way that will make it a lifelong possession and value’. Poetry Ireland is thrilled to carry on the work of making poetry a lifelong possession for young people through Poetry Aloud 2024.

“We are delighted to once again work with colleagues at the National Library of Ireland, UCC and schools all over Ireland. Poetry Ireland is committed to connecting people with poetry and to increasing accessibility for people of all ages and backgrounds.”

This year’s judging panel included Dr Audrey Whitty, Director of the National Library of Ireland, Liz Kelly, Director of Poetry Ireland, and Anne Tannam, Poetry Ireland’s Poet in Residence

