1000 days since the start of the war in Ukraine

It’s 1000 days since the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

There’s been no official commemoration but a makeshift memorial in Kyiv features thousands of blue and yellow flags to honour those who’ve died since the Russian invasion began.

There’s now speculation that Britain will follow the US in allowing Kyiv to fire its long-range missiles into Russia.

Speaking on Morning Mix our regular correspondent from Ukraine Alexander says that while media coverage often focuses on the large-scale attacks, the everyday experience is one of constant bombardment

You can listen back to the full interview here:

Related