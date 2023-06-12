Clean Coasts Volunteers in Wexford Collect over 1 Tonne of Litter

Over 300 clean-ups were registered, with 4,000+ volunteers due to celebrate during the month of June, the same month as World Ocean Day.

The month of June marked the celebration of Irish environmental programme, Clean Coasts’ 20th anniversary where clear community spirit was exhibited by volunteers taking part in Clean-up events in Wexford. Thursday the 8th of June also marked the global celebration of World Ocean Day, an initiative that highlights the important role the ocean has for our life and the planet.

The significance of community spirit in Clean Coasts volunteers across Wexford this year and years prior cannot be understated and over the past two decades, groups nationwide have tirelessly worked towards the preservation and conservation of our precious coastlines, reminding us all of the vital role we play in protecting our oceans. For this reason, to mark the milestone of their 20th anniversary, this June Clean Coasts are celebrating all the achievements of community groups and volunteers.

In honour of the international day coinciding with their birth-month, Clean Coasts gifted a number of volunteers who registered for World Ocean Day in Wexford free clean-up kits.

Statistics indicate that the leading cause of marine litter is urban littering, making World Ocean Day a valuable opportunity for residents of both coastal and non-coastal areas to address this issue at its root and prevent litter from entering waterways. The World Ocean Day organization promotes collective conservation efforts, engaging with organisations across 140 countries. With the theme “Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing,” World Ocean Day 2023 emphasizes the significance of preserving marine resources for the well-being of future generations.

185 volunteers in county Wexford collected over 1,100 kg of litter at 16 clean-ups held both on land and by the coast by groups of all sizes, from individuals, to households, community groups, sport groups, Tidy towns, and more to prevent litter pollution at the source to ensure it does not end up in the ocean. Locations volunteers registered to clean-up include Rosslare Harbour, Ballymoney Beach, Bannow Beach, and more.

Among them, members from Tomhaggard Clean Coasts group chartered two boats to sail to the Saltee Island off the coast of Co. Wexford, and engaged with a guided coastal tour. This event was an educational trip for the volunteers of Tomhaggard Clean Coasts group that do a weekly clean ups throughout the year. The tour guide was local wildlife naturalist Jim Hurley, famous in Co. Wexford for his passion for local wildlife and history.

Long term Clean Coasts group Wexford Estuary Clean Coasts group also hosted a clean-up at Rosslare Harbour, removing a significant amount of marine litter.

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager said:

“Clean Coasts are thrilled to see so many groups and individuals stepping up across Ireland to help protect our ocean and celebrate Clean Coasts’ 20th birthday and want to take this opportunity to thank and celebrate the efforts of all individuals and groups who have been protecting the Irish marine environment, whether they have been involved with the programme since 2003 or this is their first time joining the initiative.”

As part of this 20th year celebration, Clean Coasts created a special Sand Art Mural with artist Sean Corcoran from The Art Hand: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0T1zXX2dsw There are more events organised by Clean Coasts groups taking place across Ireland throughout the month of June as part of the extended World Ocean Day call to action. You can find them all on Clean Coasts Eventbrite page here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/o/clean-coasts-8520359924