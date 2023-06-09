Scheme to help protect Wexford farmers from theft

Wexford IFA, Gardai and Wexford County Council have joined together to launch a scheme to help protect farmers from theft.

The scheme involves the implementation of a ‘marking machine’ for farmers equipment and valuables.

The announcement comes following the revelations of a study by TU Dublin and the IFA that 55% of farmers have been the victim of a robbery.

Chair of Wexford IFA Jer O’Mahony revealed the plans to South East Radio News and he said that when the scheme is launched, farmers can bring their equipment to Enniscorthy Mart to be marked.

He went on to say that at least this will give farmers some chance of getting their belongings back if stolen.

Warning

Mr. O’Mahony went on to warn farmers to be vigilant and to take photos of any suspicious vehicles on their land and then report to the Gardai. He also asked that people only buy equipment and machinery from reputable suppliers so as not to support the culture of farm robberies.