Close call for Wexford native at the Paris 2024 Olympic Relay

It was close for the women’s Athletics 4 x 400 metre relay team who finished fourth last night at the Olympics.

Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawsdsley and Wexford native Sophie Becker just missed out on bronze after crossing the line in a time of 3:19.90.

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games begins at 8 o’clock tonight.

Double Olympic medal winner Mona Mc Sharry and Daniel Wiffen will be the flag bearers for Team Ireland.

The Olympians have said they are immensely proud that they have been selected to carry the Irish Flag and represent the 133 athletes on Team Ireland.

