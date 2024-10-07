Co. Wexford cleans up at Blas na hEireann 2024

Blas na hÉireann 2024, the prestigious Irish food awards, took place from October 3rd to October 5th, celebrating the finest in Irish food and drink.

An impressive number of businesses from County Wexford received accolades at the ceremony, including:

Irish Country Meats

Regan Organic Produce

Killowen Farm (Best in County)

(Best in County) Zanna Cookhouse Ltd

Pettitt’s Supervalu

Furlongs Food Hall

Ryans Bakery Wexford Ltd

Kellys Bakery

Bramble Cottage Kitchen

Zaeire Artisan Chocolates

Wexford Home Preserves

Killiane Castle Honey

Wexford Sea Salt

Well Preserved Limited

Isle of Crackers Ltd

Elderberry Farm

Naturally Cordial Ltd

During the announcement of winners, Blas na hÉireann Chairperson Artie Clifford remarked, “We are thrilled to celebrate such deserving winners. After 17 years, it’s inspiring to see the ongoing innovation and quality in our food and drink industry. Each year, standards rise even higher, and it’s an honor for the Blas team to showcase these exceptional products and dedicated producers.”

The event featured the return of the Blas Village, where finalists showcased their products and engaged with customers.

The popular market event, “Eat Ireland in a Day,” returned for its third year, along with a new “Meet the Maker” stage.

Lucy Ryan, Head of Food and Beverage Sector at Bank of Ireland, noted, “The growth of Blas na hÉireann is a testament to the strength of our indigenous food and drink industry. We are delighted to support these awards and congratulate all winners for their sustained excellence.”

Now in its 17th year, Blas na hÉireann saw strong participation across all categories, with over 3,000 entries judged from every county in Ireland. Winning a Blas accreditation signifies that these finalists and winners represent the pinnacle of excellence in Irish food and drink.

One of the Wexford winners spoke to South East Radio news shortly after her win. Leigh Kelly from Zaeire Artisan Chocolates said it was a very emotional and proud moment for her

