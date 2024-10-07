Lives will be lost due to lack of services & funding for mental health services

The chair of a major voluntary organisation in Wexford has sent a strong message over the lack of funding & services in Co. Wexford

Shane O Connor of Slaney Search and Rescue has said there is just not enough focus on mental health services and speaking yesterday at The Gerard Murphy Weekend he said the impact of this is that lives are being lost.

Slaney Search & Rescue was founded by Shane’s father, Harry O’Connor in 1995. They are very active in the community, providing water cover for events such as the Hope & Dream and other events that take place close to the water. But mainly they carry out searches mainly on the River Slaney. Shane said that although they are called Slaney Search & Rescue due to time constraints, if somebody does enter the river, it’s very hard to actually rescue a person because you have to be there within five minutes so basically they are mostly unfortunately a recovery.

Shane said that over the years, they’ve had to rescue far too many. He is calling out strongly that there’s not enough emphasis being placed on services & funding in the County.

