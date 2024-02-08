Co. Wexford saw one of the biggest increases in rent for new tenancies

Renters in new tenancies in Co. Wexford are paying around €328 per month more than those in existing ones.

Latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board and the ESRI show new renters are paying on average €1,195 compared to existing tenants in the county who are pay €867.20.

Dr Rachel Slaymaker from the ESRI says Wexford and Donegal saw the biggest increases in rent for new tenancies – at around 23% year when compared to the third quarter of 2022. In Dublin there was an 18.2% difference in new versus existing tenancies, while it was 18.5% in Cork.

Nationally, figures show average rents in new tenancies grew by 11% year-on-year in the third quarter of last year. That compares to renters in existing tenancies, which saw increases of 5.2%.

