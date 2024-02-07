Wexford attractions recognised with awards

Two of Wexford’s most well-known attractions were awarded at last night’s CIE Tours Awards of Excellence that took place in Dublin.

CIE Tours, the largest carrier of US visitors to Ireland every year presented its annual awards to the hoteliers and tourism experiences which achieved approval ratings of over 92% from the 25,000 tourists who travelled to Ireland with the company in 2023.

Johnstown Castle and the Dunbrody Emigrant Ship received merits in the ‘visitor experience’ category. These merits were decided by attractions who achieved a customer rating of 92%.

Congratulating the Wexford award winners, Stephen Cotter, Interim CEO of CIE Tours said; “We are delighted to recognise Johnstown Castle and Dunbrody Emigrant Ship. Each of these businesses make an important contribution to Irish tourism, and to their local communities in terms of jobs and wealth creation”.

