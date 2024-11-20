Cold snap continues with another yellow warning for Wexford

Met Eireann has upgraded its weather alert for a number of counties.

An orange warning’s been issued for Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, coming into force at midnight tonight and lasting until midday tomorrow.

Its warning of significant accumulations of snow, very difficult travelling conditions, delays to public transport and animal welfare issues.

The rest of the country including Wexford will be under a yellow alert for ice and low temperatures.

That alert comes into effect at 8pm this evening

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather gave South East Radio News this update for Wexford,

“A cold and frosty morning with icy patches and there will be very little tall in the shade today but there will be some good sunny spells even if it will be bitterly cold.

A band of rain, sleet and snow will move in from the southwest later this evening and tonight and there is a risk of some falls of sleet and snow and parts of Wexford overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning. People need to keep up to date with the weather warnings and weather forecasts through the day.”

