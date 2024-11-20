First of General Election Debates on Morning Mix

The first of South East Radios General Election debates took place this morning with Independent Jackser Owens, FineGaels Bridin Murphy & Fianna Fails Michelle O Neill

Some of the key issues discussed were Infrastructure, Flood protection, Housing and Community Mental Health, Education and the Cost of Living

During the debate, the candidates were challenged on several points, especially around the housing crisis and their roles in government.

Below are some of the key moments :

Michelle O’Neill highlighted the need for increased housing construction, including social and affordable homes, and better promotion of grants for derelict properties.

She shared her personal connection to the crisis, having a son returning home without housing options, which drives her empathy for others in similar situations.

Bridin Murphy discussed her advocacy for vacant home schemes, stressing the need for better local authority staff to process these grants quickly. She expressed frustration with delays in housing support due to staffing shortages.

Jackser Owens shared his personal experience as a housing applicant and critiqued the government’s slow pace in building affordable homes, referencing the inadequacy of current systems, such as the Choice Based Lettings system and the low number of new social houses. He called for more immediate solutions for those on waiting lists.

All candidates emphasized their commitment to tackling the housing crisis, with varying approaches to affordable housing, vacant property schemes, and the need for action at the local government level. The debate also touched on their achievements in local communities, including mental health initiatives and efforts to address homelessness. Each candidate made a final plea for voters to support them based on their dedication to Wexford’s future.

You can listen back here to the full debate:

