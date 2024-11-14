Community Calendar 2025 launched by Wexford County Council

Today the Community Team at Wexford County Council launched its Community Calendar 2025. The team, which includes work under the brands of Wexford LCDC, Healthy Wexford, Sláintecare Healthy Communities, Wexford Age Friendly and Sports Active Wexford gathered for a photo to mark the occasion, and to present the first calendar to Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr Pip Breen.

Speaking about the calendar Cllr Breen said ‘Following the success of the first calendar in 2024, I’m delighted to see the Community Team continue this initiative. It is an innovative and engaging way to highlight the work of the Community Team, while also providing valuable signposts to supports and opportunities both for individuals and communities.

Carolyne Godkin, Director of Services with responsibility for Community said ‘We are proud to share this, our second calendar, which showcases some of our work and celebrates our Wexford communities. The value of the Community Calendar has been recognised nationally, with the initiative being shortlisted for an Excellence in Local Government Communications Award, with the Awards being held later this month’.

Dymphna O’Connor, Head of Community said ‘Whether you are interested in arts and culture, sports and recreation, education and training, or community development and support you will find something in the calendar that suits your needs and interests.’

The calendar includes local photos and includes key messages and dates each month which the team hope will act as a further support to communities and citizens across County Wexford.

Calendars will shortly be available for free across County Wexford at local Municipal District Offices, at County Hall and through our Wexford Public Libraries. The Community Team will also be distributing in the course of their work over the next few weeks.

Related