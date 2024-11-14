Mens Development Network spotlights essential services

The National Male Advice Line Provides Critical Support for Men Experiencing Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

Ahead of 16 Days of Activism, the Men’s Development Network is spotlighting the essential services provided by the Male Advice Line (MAL) to support men experiencing domestic abuse. During these 16 days, from the 25th of November to 10th of December, MAL will take part in the global movement to raise awareness and encourage action to end gender-based violence. The Male Advice Line offers crucial assistance to men and those concerned about them, ensuring they are heard, supported, and empowered to take control of their situations.

Men experiencing domestic abuse often face an additional barrier: societal perceptions of masculinity, “I just didn’t think anyone would believe me. I am 6’2 and she is 5’6, I don’t have any visible scars, everything lies underneath” recounted a former MAL client. Many feel ashamed to seek help, which is where MAL steps in, providing a safe, non-judgemental space for men to talk about their experiences. As one caller shared, “I did not think that there was much out there to help or support men, this led me into isolation and losing contact with family and friends”

MAL works from strengths-based approach, enabling men to develop their autonomy, gain confidence when engaging with services and to recognise their own value.

“I couldn’t believe how much lighter I felt after reaching out for support.” – MAL Caller Testimonial

MAL is operated by trained therapists providing both anonymity and professional support. This expertise empowers men to move forward, recognising that seeking help is a strength. One of the key aims of the service is to encourage men to reach out, reassuring them that they are not alone.

“It’s in that vulnerability that healing begins.” – MAL Team Member

Statistics:

· Over 1000 people received support through MAL and its outreach team in 2023*

· 860 men contacted the helpline directly, and 70 contacted the service through email. The remainder was through external agency referrals. *

· 67 men availed of the outreach support service in 2023*

· One in seven men will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.**

· Men are more likely to internalise negative emotions associated with abuse and deal with them via harmful activities such as the misuse of alcohol or drugs.***

· Men were far more likely to report experiencing sexual violence as a child 22% than as an adult 12%.***

