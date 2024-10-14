Concern over pollsters in rural areas

A Rosslare Councillor has expressed his concern over pollsters canvassing without specifying what party they are from

Aontu Councillor Jim Codd said he has received multiple reports from concerned residents in South Wexford about visitors showing up with images of candidates and asking who they would vote for.

The councillor said given the rise in rural crime and the onset of winter evenings, it’s crucial that visitors announce their purpose and identity in specific areas.

Speaking to South East Radio News Jim Codd said people deserve to know which political party or candidate these individuals are associated with

