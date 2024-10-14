Concern over why settled Ukrainians in Wexford are being asked to re-locate

It has come to light that Ukrainian residents living in Moyglare Lodge in Killinick, The Elms in Drinagh & Coast Hotel Rosslare are facing impending relocation.

On October 7th the residents received the shocking news that they would be moved to a “temporary” relocation hub in Kildare which would seriously impact & disrupt their lives as many of the residents are now working and integrated into the community and children are attending local schools.

Breda Murray from Wexford Friends of Ukraine said that their organisation, consists of over 70 volunteers, and have been supporting the Ukrainian community through various initiatives since 2022. Breda speaking on Morning Mix earlier raised critical questions about the rationale behind the relocation policy, particularly since there are available accommodations in Wexford. She finds it puzzling that the government is choosing to disrupt established communities instead of utilizing existing resources.

Also joining Breda in studio was Natalya. Natalya’s daughter remained in Ukraine as she is studying there but her son who has ADHD is happy & settled in a local school and receiving all the supports he needs. Natalya is appealing to the people of Wexford for support, expressing gratitude for the friendliness they have experienced since arriving.

Both Breda and Natalya emphasised the trauma this relocation would cause, especially after the hardships faced during the war in Ukraine.

Speaking afterwards, Brendan Howlin, Labour spokesperson on Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern about the situation facing Ukrainian refugees in Wexford, who are being uprooted from their homes. These families, he said have fled persecution, have settled into the community and their children attend local schools. For them to receive letters informing them of their relocation to a temporary encampment in Naas, in his opinion is not justified and detrimental to their stability.

He criticized the unclear legal language of the letters, which may confuse non-native English speakers, and suggested the government’s actions could be discouraging future refugees from coming to Ireland. Howlin highlighted the contributions of families like Natalya’s, who have embraced their new lives in Ireland, and emphasized Ireland’s historical legacy of welcoming those in need.

While acknowledging that the premises where the refugees currently reside are suitable, he pointed out that the government has opted not to renew the contract for this accommodation. He called for the government to take responsibility for providing proper housing for refugees rather than relying on private initiatives, stressing the need for a moral obligation to support those fleeing conflict. Howlin plans to raise these concerns with Minister Roderick O’Gorman.

Cllr. Lisa McDonald also addressed the distressing situation of the Ukrainian families. Ms McDonald described the letters informing them of the move as “inhumane,” noting that families are being relocated to encampments that resemble portaloos, especially during the winter months. She argued there is no economic justification for this decision, as the same funding would be used for the relocation. She emphasized the importance of allowing these families to remain in their current accommodations until the end of the school year, suggesting that local second-home owners consider renting to these families during winter.

Responding to comments about the situation, McDonald refuted the idea that these relocations were being blown out of proportion. She highlighted the success of the Ukrainian community in integrating and contributing to local life. While she acknowledged the concerns raised about accommodation funding, she committed to investigating the differences in payments for housing Ukrainians versus other groups.

McDonald criticized the lack of personalization in the relocation letters, stating they appeared legalistic and impersonal. She expressed her determination to support the Ukrainian families, aiming to ensure they receive clear information and assistance in navigating their situation.

Original Artwork by Rosemary Clancy – Wexford Festival Opera Art Exhibition 2024 at the National Opera House

Related