Construction on the rebuilding of Wilton bridge will begin in July.

Fine Gael Councillor Cathal Byrne made the announcement this morning following confirmation at this week’s Council Meeting. The bridge should be finished by September.

On Christmas Day of 2021, a bridge which had stood for hundreds of years at Wilton, Bree, washed away completely in extreme flooding. For the past 17 months, those living between the villages of Bree and Davidstown, have faced an additional 30-minute round trip daily instead of what once took four minutes.

Speaking on ‘Morning Mix’ Councillor Byrne says he is frustrated with the delay but looks forward to work finally starting.

