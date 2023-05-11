Ukranian could be taught in Wexford Schools

There’s a call for Ukrainian to be taught in secondary schools.

A Wexford Fianna Fail Senator believes such a move would benefit everyone, not just new arrivals in the country.

There are almost 15,000 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools here, including 736 pupils in Wexford.

Senator Malcolm Byrne says it would be more than just the language that would be taught;

“I think its important that we look at considering for junior and leaving cert, Ukrainian as a subject, that’s more than the language but more of an understanding of Ukrainian culture and history.”