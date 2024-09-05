Contract Signed for the Construction of 20 Affordable Dwellings in Ramsfort Park, Gorey

Wexford County Council is pleased to announce the signing of contracts with Mythen Construction Ltd for the delivery of the ambitious Affordable Homes Scheme at Ramsfort Park, Gorey. This significant partnership marks an important step towards delivering affordable housing in County Wexford.

Ramsfort Park (Radharc na Beannóige), will be the first affordable housing scheme for County Wexford with funding secured to develop this pilot project via the Affordable Housing Fund under the Governments ‘Housing for All’ Programme and will make homes available at a reduced price for buyers who are seeking to purchase a newly built home but need to bridge the gap between their mortgage and deposit to cover the full price of the home.

The development will consist of a total of twenty homes, available for sale via Wexford County Council’s ‘Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme,’ providing A rated dwellings which are designed to meet the needs of eligible families and individuals in the Gorey area. Speaking at the event, Chief Executive, Eddie Taa f fe stated, ‘We look forward to working with the Mythen Construction team to deliver this project. Wexford County Council is dedicated to working with delivery partners to enhance housing availability through innovative projects. Ramsfort Park underscores o ur commitment to delivering affordable solutions that meet the needs of today’s families.”

Speaking afterwards, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr . Pip Breen welcomed the contract signing, saying “I am very pleased to see this project moving forward, this development will see 20 much – needed affordable homes provided in Gorey for first time buyers and fresh start applicants”. Construction is set to c ommence in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.



Wexford County Council will advertise, Affordable Housing Schemes when they are set to become available. Schemes will be advertised publicly via the Council’s website, social media channels and print media. Advertisements will direct interested parties to the appropriate website/online platform from where they will be able to access the scheme documentation (application form, FAQs, eligibility criteria, income limits, Priority Agreements, time frames etc.) and to make an application via the online portal.