Contract Signed for the Construction of 20 Affordable Dwellings in Ramsfort Park, Gorey

Wexford County Council is pleased to announce the signing of contracts with Mythen Construction Ltd for the delivery of the ambitious Affordable Homes Scheme at Ramsfort Park, Gorey. This significant partnership marks an important step towards delivering affordable housing in County Wexford.
Ramsfort Park (Radharc na Beannóige), will be the first affordable housing scheme for County Wexford with funding secured to develop this pilot project via the Affordable Housing Fund under the Governments ‘Housing for All’ Programme and will make homes available at a reduced price for buyers who are seeking to purchase a newly built home but need to bridge the gap between their mortgage and deposit to cover the full price of the home.
Wexford County Council will advertise, Affordable Housing Schemes when they are set to become available. Schemes will be advertised publicly via the Council’s website, social media channels and print media. Advertisements will direct interested parties to the appropriate website/online platform from where they will be able to access the scheme documentation (application form, FAQs, eligibility criteria, income limits, Priority Agreements, time frames etc.) and to make an application via the online portal.
For further information, please contact: affordablehousing@wexfordcoco.ie