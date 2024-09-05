County Wexford Students Encouraged To Sign-Up For Ireland’s Prestigious Student Enterprise Programme

Second – level schools across County Wexford are being called to participate in this year’s Student Enterprise Programme (SEP), a nationwide initiative that will engage over 28,000 students in setting up and running their own mini – enterprises throughout the academic year. The Student Enterprise Programme has been a cornerstone of the secondary school experience in County Wexford for over two decades.

It has inspired countless students to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys, with many continuing to make significant cont ributions to the business world long after leaving school.

County Wexford has a proud history of success in the programme. Most notably, Creagh College in Gorey saw students Matt Furlong and Adam Connolly, under the guidance of their teacher Edel Peters, win the National Sustainability Award in the Senior Category for the academic year 2022/2023.

Their innovative product, Eco Fire, offers an eco – friendly alternative to traditional fuels such as coal, peat, and firewood. “ This is a fantastic initiative, and we encourage all students in the county to participate in the programme for the upcoming academic year, ” said Breege Cosgrave, Head of Enterprise and Economic Development. “ Creating an entrepreneurial spirit and an

understanding of the fundamentals of business is something that can last a lifetime. It is never too early to impart knowledge that can ultimately lead to future new businesses in

County Wexford. The creativity and innovation shown by students are to be applau ded, and each year we see amazing mini – businesses set up in our schools.” The SEP, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, is the largest enterprise programme for second – level students in Ireland. Now in its 23rd year, it has seen over 400,000 participants since its inception, providing young people with the opportunity t o learn valuable skills such as ideation, marketing, finance, and sales. Students from 1st to 6th year can enter in Junior, Intermediate, and Senior categories.



The programme is run through the network of Local Enterprise Offices, supported by Enterprise Ireland and local authorities, with local coordinators available to assist teachers and students throughout the year. This support helps to develop entrepreneurship in students, equipping them with essential skills for their future careers.