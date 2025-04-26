Councillor Kelly Calls For Greater Utilisation of Dun Mhuire Site in Wexford Town

The Dun Mhuire site in the heart of Wexford town should be utilised to a much greater degree.

That’s the view of Wexford Councillor Leonard Kelly, who is calling for the site to be used as, among other things, a Christmas market in the month of December.

The rear of the building was demolished in 2023, with only the front facade now remaining.

The Independent Councillor says that there’s a range of options for the site, and how it can be used:

“It’s a site that’s not just for Christmas as such! I would like to see it being utilised to a much greater degree. A lot of work has gone into it. It is going to be used again for the Fleadh this year in August. But after that, then we need to be creative in terms of, how can we use it as a space that’s going to be beneficial for all of the people of Wexford? From a commercial, but I would say also from a recreational point of view.”

Related