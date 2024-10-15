Councillors Vote to Retain Local Adjustment Factor on Property Tax

During yesterday’s district meeting, Wexford County Council voted to retain the local adjustment factor on property tax, with 23 councillors in favor and 11 against.

This decision comes as part of the council’s ongoing efforts to manage local revenue and support community services amid rising costs and economic challenges.

The local adjustment factor allows councils to vary the property tax rates within their jurisdictions.

By adjusting these rates, local authorities can address specific financial needs and ensure that funding is available for essential services such as infrastructure, education, and public safety.

The retention of this factor enables Wexford County Council to maintain flexibility in its budgeting and financial planning.

Supporters of the adjustment factor argued that retaining it is crucial for the council to respond effectively to the unique needs of the community.

Councillor Aidan Browne said there are many benefits from this revenue

Meanwhile, Councillor Pat Barden who voted against it said even the dog at home is being taxed

