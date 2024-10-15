Ukrainian Family Pleads for Help to Stay in Rosslare

A Ukrainian woman, who fled the war, is appealing for assistance to keep her family in Rosslare, where they have found temporary safety and stability.

Speaking on Morning Mix, “Alla” said she had to convince her children that they are safe in Ireland, far from the horrors they left behind but that they are now settled and happy and more importantly thriving in school. The family is grateful for the temporary protection they received, allowing them to settle into local life, but they are now facing relocation on October 25th. The upcoming move will disrupt their lives and friendships, leaving them anxious and unsettled. She reflected on the trauma of losing their home and the difficult memories of the war in Ukraine, stating that they are not ready to start over again.

Both she and her husband have found jobs in the area, but they struggle to secure permanent accommodation due to a lack of available housing. They received a confusing letter about their relocation, adding to their stress. The family is hopeful that local residents will hear their plea and assist them in finding a home in Rosslare.

Alla was accompanied by Aileen McCamley, a local supporter, who also emphasized the importance of keeping the family together in Rosslare, where they have integrated into the community and where the children are flourishing. Aileen said that there are about 45 families in similar situations in the area, all facing the uncertainty of relocation.

Alla concluded by asking for help from anyone who can offer accommodation in Rosslare, expressing her desire to stay in a place where her children feel happy and secure.

Related