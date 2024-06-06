Countdown to voting in the Euro and local elections

There is less than 24 hours to go before polling opens in the European and local elections.

There are 23 candidates chasing 5 seats in the Ireland South constituency for the European Parliament

There are 72 candidates fighting for 34 seats on Wexford County Council

Polling stations open at 7am tomorrow Saturday and will remain open until 10pm.

You need to bring some sort of ID to the polling station and your polling card if you have it – but it’s not essential.

You will be handed two papers – one for the local elections and one for the European.

These need to be treated completely separately and you rank your candidates from one onwards.

You can rank as many or as few as you wish.

Don’t write anything else on your paper but the numbers, and you’re not allowed to take a selfie of you voting.

50 per cent of eligible voters turned out for the last European and local elections.

The Electoral Commission says your vote is your voice and it’s crucial to have your say.

Counting of the Wexford votes in the council election will take place in Saint Josephs Community Centre in Wexford Town beginning on Saturday morning

Returning Officer Michael Drea says admission to the count centre is by ticket only

